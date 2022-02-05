Pending Supreme Court case could undercut regulation of Rosemont Mine

Otherwise, he said, "why would they take the case — to uphold it? No, they took the case to overturn the 9th Circuit."

Damien Schiff, a senior counsel for the Pacific Legal Foundation, which is representing the Sacketts, said, "We certainly hope that the court will side with our view and believe that the court likely would not have taken the case had it been happy with the status quo, which is the 'significant nexus' test." The nonprofit foundation says it "defends Americans from government overreach and abuse."

Jonathan Adler, a law professor and legal commentator at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio, is an advocate of what he calls "free market environmentalism." Referring to the West and Southwest, he said the case "could have big implications out there, if the court were to go in the direction of requiring a continuous or near continuous" surface water connection for streams to be regulated.

He said he thinks a decision in favor of the Sacketts is likely, "but a lot matters on how they do it. That will have a big impact on what degree of flexibility agencies have in drafting new regulations. It certainly creates the impression that the court is looking to clarify and narrow the scope of federal regulatory authority."