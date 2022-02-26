Pima County jail faces scrutiny amid decade-high number of deaths

His office, however, lacks the power to keep people out of the jail, he said. That’s an authority granted to the judges who put them there.

“All we can do is represent our clients to the best of our ability and bring attention to issues and demand that society pay attention to how our clients are marginalized and mistreated,” Feinman said.

Many inmates — including Palacios, according to sheriff’s reports — enter the facility detoxing from drugs they took on the outside and lack access to proper care for the often dangerous withdrawal process.

“The idea that if you are unlucky enough to have a substance abuse problem, and you get arrested for a low-level offense, then you have to roll the dice with your life and potentially die in the Pima County jail as a result of substandard medical care. I mean, I find that just deeply offensive,” Feinman said.

Methadone shipments

In Perrera’s memo addressed to acting County Administrator Jan Lesher, the behavioral health department director wrote: “We speculate that the lack of methadone as a treatment option may be a contributing factor for some of the overdoses within the jail population.”