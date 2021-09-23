Political Notebook: Sinema faces new backlash, this time over prescription-drug position

However, opposing vaccine mandates and even the vaccine itself has become a strong current of opinion in the Republican Party. Brnovich, who is running for the GOP nomination, has refused to say whether he is vaccinated.

— Tim Steller

Anti-Prop. 206

campaign forms

A new political action committee has formed in opposition to the ballot measure to raise Tucson’s minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The measure, Prop. 206, would gradually raise the city’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by January 2025 and establish a new labor department within the city to enforce the initiative's components. A new group, “No on 206,” is starting to raise money to encourage voters to reject the initiative.

The PAC filed its statement of organization with the City Clerk’s Office on Aug. 31, listing its chairpersons as Jesse Lugo, a longtime local businessman, and Carlos Ruiz, owner of the stainless-steel supplier HT Metals.

Ruiz said the campaign is starting to receive donations. He wouldn’t get into specifics on the PAC’s communication strategy but said the group will engage in “a traditional campaign to educate the public on the detrimental effects” of the minimum-wage proposal.