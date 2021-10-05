Professional forecasters have nothing on this Tucson monsoon watcher

Austin Rutherford said he was down around sixth place headed into the final day, so he was shocked to learn that he finished second.

“I all but wrote it off,” said the doctoral student from the UA’s School of Natural Resources and the Environment.

Rutherford used to track the monsoon pretty intensely a few years ago, back when he was growing mesquite trees from seeds as part of his Ph.D. research. “Now it’s more of a hobby than anything,” he said.

His predictions were based in part on last year’s miserable monsoon, which ranked as the second driest on record for Tucson with just 1.62 inches for the entire season.

“I figured we’re going to get some rain (this year). We’ve got to get some rain,” said Rutherford, who played under the contest screenname mesquite-nerd. “I was trying to be a little optimistic, but not too optimistic.”

Guido said the design team is already working on some changes for the 2022 competition, including the addition of a full-season prediction that could be used as a tiebreaker.