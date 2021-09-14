Rural patients at risk as busy Tucson, Phoenix hospitals reject transfers, doctors say

The medical surge line currently being used in Arizona was established in April 2020 by the state health department to help with the transfer of COVID-19 patients across the state, depending on bed availability, and can only be used to find beds for COVID patients.

Harris, who has worked as a CEO in various hospitals since the 1970s, said he’s never seen anything like this before. He's had other patients in need of care who have not been offered spots at hospitals recently. One patient needed open-heart surgery and waited a week before Harris said he threatened to go public with the problem. A bed was then offered at a Tucson hospital, he said.

“These are life and death decisions,” he said, adding that his staff members are sometimes finding a “very distracted person on the other end of the line” when they call trying to find help.

Harris said the Santa Cruz Valley hospital can see up to 50 people in the emergency room on a busy day, and two or three might require a higher level of care than it is able to provide.

While the Green Valley hospital has six ICU beds, the Cochise County facility does not have an ICU. Still, it's been operating like it has one, Laguillo said.