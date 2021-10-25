Sen. Kyrsten Sinema officiated wedding where some guests dressed in Native American costumes

Harrico attended the protest because of Sinema’s opposition to the Biden administration’s Reconciliation Bill, which contains climate change provisions the Bisbee resident particularly supports.

“It felt to me like an opportunity to let it be known that we are not happy with how she's conducting herself,” Harrico said. “As a representative who works for the people, she certainly is not doing that. It feels to me like she's just an obstructionist basically.”

Several people at the protest who spoke with the Star said they saw it as an opportunity to have their voices be heard by an elected official who they find inaccessible, including Anne Teters, a Bisbee business owner.

“I've been very dismayed and horrified and astonished and disgusted by the way Kyrsten Sinema keeps blocking legislation that we need like to lower prescription drug prices or to raise minimum wage or to protect the climate — all these things we obviously need for the future, for the present,” Teters said.