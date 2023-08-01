Local developers who are remaking one of the blocks along the Sunshine Mile have recruited a third tenant.

Studio Hair Artistry by K & Co. pre-leased 1,428 square feet at the Sol Block project, on Broadway and Tucson Boulevard.

The salon will provide beauty services and sell related products.

Earlier this year, Larsen Baker announced it had signed a lease with Quisty’s Gourmet Salads and Sandwiches for 1,332 square feet, and Rocco’s Little Chicago Pizza has also pre-leased 3,600 square feet just west of its current location to open next year.

Larsen Baker was selected by Rio Nuevo as the developer for the Solot Block — 16 properties between Tucson Boulevard and Treat Avenue.

The developer plans to bring small retailers to the area, such as brunch spots, dog groomers and flower shops.

Larsen Baker’s broker, Isaac Figueroa, handled the lease.

Other local commercial transactions include:

Penske Truck Leasing Co. L.P. bought 1.48 acres of land at 3499 E. 34th St. from JDK Aviation Property LLC for $1.8 million. Robert Glaser, with Picor, represented the buyer.

CWPS Corp bought 1.38 acres at Tangerine Commerce Park, near Tangerine Road and Interstate 10, for $1.5 million. Ben Craney and Gordon Wagner, with NAI Horizon, represented the seller and Aaron Laprise, with Picor, represented the buyer.

Greater Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce bought a 2,116-square-foot building at Innovation Corporate Center, near Tangerine and Oracle roads, for $505,000. Kyle Kilgore, with NAI Horizon, represented the seller and Batoun Herrington, with Branel Real Estate Co. LLC, represented the buyer.

Intertrade LLC bought 1.61 acres of land at Limberlost Estates, 831 E. Limberlost Road, from JZC Investments LLC for $446,000. Rob Tomlinson, with Picor, represented both parties.

Total Quality Logistics LLC leased 7,432 square feet at 4801 E. Broadway. Isaac Figueroa, with Larsen Baker, represented the landlord and Bruce Suppes, with CBRE, represented the tenant.

Wildflower Learning Center leased 4,380 square feet at 13549 N. Sanders Road. Craig Finfrock, of Commercial Retail Advisors LLC, represented the landlord, REB Ventures LLC, and Estevan Moreno, of Casa Real Estate LLC, represented the tenant.

Jerry Bob's Family Restaurant leased 2,511 square feet at Eastpoint Marketplace, 6970 E. 22nd St., from Eastpoint Kolb Additional Investors LLC. Greg Furrier, Natalie Furrier and Aaron LaPrise, with Picor, handled the lease.

Elegant Creations leased 2,000 square feet at 923 W. Prince Road for a quinceañera boutique. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its broker Isaac Figueroa.