Study follows ancient footprints in New Mexico to major scientific find

More work awaits

Holliday called the evidence “absolutely unequivocal.”

He also knows that other archaeologists and geologists might not see it that way.

“It’s definitely going to get criticism, and it should,” he said of the study. “We want the questions. Bring them on. Healthy skepticism is what science is all about.”

As it turns out, Holliday and UA doctoral student Brendan Fenerty were already researching the geology of White Sands' ancient lakebed at a site not far from where the tracks were found.

Their multiyear effort didn’t involve footprints, but it did produce a detailed analysis of the surrounding layers of rock, including their approximate age. That’s how Holliday and Fenerty ended up as co-authors on the new study.

Holliday is so familiar with the local geology that he said he knew right away how old the footprints were as soon as he saw them in the trench the researchers had excavated.

It was so obvious it was almost underwhelming, he said with a laugh. “Yep, you’ve got 23,000-year-old footprints. So what are we going to do with the rest of our day?”