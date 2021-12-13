This Tucson program is accelerating foodie dreams for local makers

A key component of the Food Accelerator Program was helping the entrepreneurs develop strong e-commerce websites to introduce them to new customers and new markets in Southern Arizona and beyond.

But the big mission of the program, which StartUp Tucson will bring back in spring 2022, is to help food entrepreneurs diversify their revenue models to increase their economic stability.

That’s what the Smiths hope to do with Spicesmith, their new venture that will specialize in spice blends and seasonings based on the flavors of the Southwest.

Greg Smith said the plan is to create an online business using locally sourced products, including chiles he grows in the Rita Ranch Community Garden at 7471 S. Houghton Road that his wife created several years ago.

“I went to StatUp Tucson to have them help me to get the business up and going,” he said, especially when it comes to developing the website.

Smith said once he creates the website he’ll be ready to launch with several spice blends including an ancho pumpkin chipotle and a steak seasoning blend both flavored with locally grown chiles.