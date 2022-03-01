Tim Steller's column: Sen. Rogers represents broader sickness in our politics

What traitors? It hardly matters. This kind of demonization is typical in the ideological zone that Rogers inhabits. She and Rep. Mark Finchem, the Oro Valley Republican, regularly refer to anyone who opposes them as “communists.” U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar has also spoken to the America First conference and voiced much the same rhetoric.

Rogers tweeted Tuesday morning, “today is the day where we find out if the Communists in the GOP throw the sweet grandma under the bus for being white.”

She added in a steady flow of posts, “Soros is a problem and anyone who sides with him over me is an enemy of the Republic.”

She said of the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is Jewish: “Zelensky (sic) is a globalist puppet for Soros and the Clintons.”

The thing is, it isn’t just her resorting to this escalating rhetoric. Blake Masters, the candidate from Tucson for the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate, also has embodied this tendency in his campaign statements.

“The left hates white people,” he tweeted last year. “They want you to believe that violence in the name of ‘Black Lives Matter’ should be excused. They are dead wrong.”