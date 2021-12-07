Tim Steller's opinion: Gerrymandered Tucson district prompts divisive debate

Opponents of LD17, many of them saying they live in the Tanque Verde area, made just that point. And some said, refreshingly, that they consider themselves more connected to Tucson than to Marana or SaddleBrooke.

Others lashed out at the chair and the board, one person even suggesting that Mehl should resign, and another, Patricia Maish, saying their work was "disgraceful and disgusting."

Midtown to Mexico

It wasn't just conservatives in the northwest metro area trying to define themselves apart. Many midtown residents objected to having their neighborhoods placed in a new district that stretches down to the Mexican border.

"Midtown Tucson is lumped in with parts of Arizona that have nothing in common with it," said Julianne Hurst of the Peter Howell Neighborhood Association.

There was the phrase again.

My sensitive soul took some solace from the comments of many residents of Green Valley who objected to being separated from their neighbors in Sahuarita and elsewhere in the Interstate 19 corridor.

"The I-19 corridor should remain intact," one Green Valley resident said.

Indeed, it should, because they have something in common. But in reality, we all do.

Tim Steller is an opinion columnist. A 25-year veteran of reporting and editing, he digs into issues and stories that matter in the Tucson area, reports the results and tells you his conclusions. Contact him at tsteller@tucson.com or 520-807-7789. On Twitter: @senyorreporter

