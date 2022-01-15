Tim Steller's opinion: 'Land acknowledgments' tricky to get right, make productive

"A land acknowledgment is worth whatever time and effort our nonnative allies put into it, and also worth about as much as the action they take after it," said Wayne Ducheneaux, executive director of the Minnesota-based Native Governance Center. "It’s good to do it, but there has to be action."

This group, which helps indigenous nations strength their governance, has tackled the issue in a couple of publications. First they published "A Guide to Indigenous Land Acknowledgment," and a few months ago, "Beyond Land Acknowledgment: A Guide."

They emphasize that serious research and learning, along with an action plan, should go along with any land acknowledgment.

When I asked Ned Norris, the chairman of the Tohono O'odham Nation, about the idea, he was skeptical but supportive.

"Our ancestors have lived in this region since time immemorial, he said. "The surrounding jurisdictions, governmental entities have been here for quite a few years. I don’t want to sound sarcastic, but it’s kind of interesting that this many years later people want to start acknowledging our existence, or our ancestors' existence in this area."