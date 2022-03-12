Tucsonans build community for writers in prisons across the country

The program is based on letter-writing because while tablets are free for many inmates to use, communication on those tablets is not, with people being charged every time they send or receive an email.

"And writing letters is an incredibly rewarding thing when you're incarcerated. Being able to share how your day is or what your experience has been," Watson said. "Lots of you will be writing to people who it says on paper will never get out of prison."

Watson said 90-95% of people in prisons will get out at some point, but that many inmates taking part in the writing program are doing so because they know they have some time to do.

"If someone has a two- to three-year sentence, they maybe are not as interested in getting into the writing process and putting in the emotional labor gaining self-awareness and growth," he said.

Arts programs

help lift morale

Studies have shown prison arts programs to be effective in not just improving inmate morale and self-esteem, but also improving their disciplinary records.