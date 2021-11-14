Western Women: Mary Adams wrote about harrowing escape from Fort Bowie

Capt. Reuben F. Bernard, commander of the 1st Cavalry, along with his wife, Alice, and 4-year-old son, Harry, accompanied Mary, John, and little Marietta.

“Six mounted and armed soldiers, our escort, were close behind the ambulance,” Mary wrote as the company headed out. “At a little distance four army wagons, containing baggage and two or three discharged soldiers, with the driver, brought up the rear.”

"Our minds were filled with pleasant anticipations as we waved a merry good-bye to friends gathered to bid us Godspeed," she wrote.

"After the first long, weary day’s ride and we were gathered around the camp-fire, our joy had not diminished, for Arizona was a good place to emigrate from in those days. Happy talk and laughter passed the time, till we were admonished by the lateness of the hour that we must separate for the night. We went to our cozy tents for sleep and rest preparatory for the morrow’s long ride. We did not dream how hard and full of peril it would be!"