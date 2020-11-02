Sunnyside teacher honored with October Teacher Excellence award

Tucson Values Teachers awarded their October Teacher Excellence Award to Eric Wagner, a seventh-grade science teacher at Gallego Intermediate Fine Arts Magnet School in Sunnyside Unified School District.
Wagner has taught for 15 years, the last five of which were at Gallego Intermediate. He also runs the after-school gardening club, a news release said.
“Mr. Wagner is such a wonderful teacher,” said Gabriella Valles, one of five former students who nominated him. “He cares about his students, and he makes all students feel safe and comfortable at school.”
Every month Tucson Values Teachers selects a Southern Arizona teacher as the Teacher Excellence Award recipient, to receive $250 from the Helios Education Foundation, a $100 gift card for classroom materials, as well as school supplies. Wagner also received an additional $100 gift card from OneAZ Credit Union.
To nominate a teacher, go to TucsonValuesTeachers.org.
Board of education approves Holocaust instruction
Learning about the Holocaust will now be a standard in Arizona classrooms, to be taught at least twice between seventh and 12th grades.
The Arizona State Board of Education approved mandatory instruction of the Holocaust and other genocides in response to bipartisan bills offered in the 2020 legislative session, a news release said.
As mirroring Senate and House bills moved through the legislature last session, Holocaust survivors testified in support of the bills. Although both bills had broad bipartisan support, they died when the Legislature ended the session early due to COVID-19.
“I am thrilled that the State Board of Education took proactive action to bring Holocaust education to the classroom,” said Senate President Karen Fann, who sponsored a bill along with Rep. Alma Hernandez.
“I also know how much this meant to Rep. Hernandez. This is yet another example of how important working across the aisle is to passing policies that have meaningful impact on society,” Fann said.
Open enrollment begins at Tanque Verde schools
The Tanque Verde Unified School District is now accepting applications for open enrollment for the 2021-22 school year in grades pre-K through 12, including all-day kindergarten.
Applications received by Feb. 1 will be included in the early-bird open enrollment lottery.
For more information, go to tanqueverdeschools.org/OpenEnrollment.aspx.
