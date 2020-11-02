Sunnyside teacher honored with October Teacher Excellence award

Tucson Values Teachers awarded their October Teacher Excellence Award to Eric Wagner, a seventh-grade science teacher at Gallego Intermediate Fine Arts Magnet School in Sunnyside Unified School District.

Wagner has taught for 15 years, the last five of which were at Gallego Intermediate. He also runs the after-school gardening club, a news release said.

“Mr. Wagner is such a wonderful teacher,” said Gabriella Valles, one of five former students who nominated him. “He cares about his students, and he makes all students feel safe and comfortable at school.”

Every month Tucson Values Teachers selects a Southern Arizona teacher as the Teacher Excellence Award recipient, to receive $250 from the Helios Education Foundation, a $100 gift card for classroom materials, as well as school supplies. Wagner also received an additional $100 gift card from OneAZ Credit Union.

To nominate a teacher, go to TucsonValuesTeachers.org.

Board of education approves Holocaust instruction

Learning about the Holocaust will now be a standard in Arizona classrooms, to be taught at least twice between seventh and 12th grades.