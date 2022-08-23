 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Sunrise Drive section to stay closed 2 weeks due to storm damage

  • Updated
  • Rebecca Sasnett

Crew members work to clean up East Sunrise Dr., between North Kolb Rd. and North Sabino Canyon Rd., at Esperero Wash outside of Tucson, Ariz. on Aug. 23, 2022. Due to recent monsoon rains, the Esperero Wash over flowed causing some damage to East Sunrise Dr. Pima County Department of Transpo…

Some Catalina Foothills residents are experiencing disruptions to their driving routines after Pima County closed a portion of East Sunrise Drive due to damage caused by recent storms.

East Sunrise Drive at Esperero Wash, between Barrasca Avenue and Via Umbrosa, closed on Aug. 20 and is expected to remain closed another two weeks or longer.

Part of the shoulder of Sunrise Road at Esperero Wash, west of North Sabino Canyon Road, has been eroded away due to recent storms.

“There is erosion in the shoulder and underneath some of the pavement. Conditions haven’t changed since the storm damage was identified,” said Annabelle Valenzuela, support services division manager for the county Department of Transportation. 

“We are still assessing repairs and monitoring the weather,” Valenzuela said.

She recommended that drivers detour to Sabino Canyon Road or Kolb Road.

The road closure cuts off one access point to Sabino Canyon Recreation Area.

People are also reading…

It also affects access to Esperero Canyon Middle, Canyon View Elementary and Catalina Foothills High schools, said spokeswoman Julie Farbarik of Catalina Foothills School District.

A worker scrapes flood debris from the shoulder of East Sunrise Drive between North Kolb Road and North Sabino Canyon Road at Esperero Wash.

She said district bus routes have been adjusted but the bus schedule and stops for students remain the same.

The district is advising parents to allow more time to drive their children to school, Farbarik said, adding that parents have reported the detour added about 5-10 minutes to their usual routines.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Andy Grammer heading to Fox Tucson Theatre

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News