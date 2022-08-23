Sunrise Drive section to stay closed 2 weeks due to storm damage

Some Catalina Foothills residents are experiencing disruptions to their driving routines after Pima County closed a portion of East Sunrise Drive due to damage caused by recent storms.

East Sunrise Drive at Esperero Wash, between Barrasca Avenue and Via Umbrosa, closed on Aug. 20 and is expected to remain closed another two weeks or longer.

“There is erosion in the shoulder and underneath some of the pavement. Conditions haven’t changed since the storm damage was identified,” said Annabelle Valenzuela, support services division manager for the county Department of Transportation.

“We are still assessing repairs and monitoring the weather,” Valenzuela said.

She recommended that drivers detour to Sabino Canyon Road or Kolb Road.

The road closure cuts off one access point to Sabino Canyon Recreation Area.

It also affects access to Esperero Canyon Middle, Canyon View Elementary and Catalina Foothills High schools, said spokeswoman Julie Farbarik of Catalina Foothills School District.

She said district bus routes have been adjusted but the bus schedule and stops for students remain the same.

The district is advising parents to allow more time to drive their children to school, Farbarik said, adding that parents have reported the detour added about 5-10 minutes to their usual routines.