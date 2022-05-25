Teens capture the wonder of Arizona's outdoors for photo contest

Teens from Tucson and around the state are being recognized for getting up, getting out and capturing Arizona's scenery for the Adventures in Nature photo contest.

This is the ninth year of the contest, a cooperative effort of the Nature Conservancy, Arizona Highways and Cox Communications. It is open to Arizona students, ages 13-18. Winners share $10,000 in awards money.

Kaden VanDuyne of Gilbert won the top three awards. First place was a sunset view in the Superstition Mountains east of Phoenix. Second place was panorama of the geologic features along the Salt River east of Phoenix. Third place was a twilight image of Colorado River at Horseshoe Bend near Page.

"My dad is teaching me (photography) as we go along," Kaden said. He starting taking pictures with a small point-and-shoot camera he received for his 10th birthday.

"My dad always says that he is not a photographer, but he sure really likes taking photos," he said. "Often we will go out in the evening after he is done working and look for something to shoot."

The family’s journeys throughout the state put Kaden in scenic spots where patience and the right time of day yield great photographs.

"Our family likes to be outdoors all the time," he said. "We hike and explore a lot, and photography fits right into this really well because it allows me to capture and remember the things that we see."

The third-place image at Horseshoe Bend was taken after huddling under blankets to protect cameras during a dust storm. As Kaden was walking to the car, he turned around "and the clouds started exploding" with color, so he ran back for more photos.

The first- and second-place images capitalized on the dramatic light from the Arizona sunsets. Kaden said his family had seen the spot on the Salt River and returned at sunset for the predicted scene, where he "went out on a ledge of rocks" and balanced the tripod for a panorama picture.

Seven honorable mentions round out the awards, which this year included a beautiful sunset from the Santa Catalina Mountains looking at the lights of Tucson by Zada Prince; a house finch posing on a branch captured with a 400mm lens by Carrick Webb of Phoenix; a chilly day on Boynton Trail near Sedona using an iPhone by Adrian Hanna of Scottsdale; a closeup of a brilliant flower by Katie Piscopo of Gilbert; and a butterfly blending with tree bark by Corbin Rouette of Prescott.

Contact Rick Wiley at rwiley@tucson.com

