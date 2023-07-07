It's hot and sunny and we're ready for fall temperatures, please.

But until then, we'll bask in the pool, enjoy indoor events and endure the heat a bit closer to sunset. Some ideas this weekend: a candle workshop, an adult-only DJ night dedicated to every millennial's favorite Disney hits, an outdoor roller disco, free pool parties at Hotel McCoy and a yard sale tucked inside a local bar.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

First Thursday at Tucson Museum of Art

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every first Thursday of the month for pay-what-you-wish admission, gallery activities, live music and a cash bar. This month's event will also feature food from Herculean Chicken and Okashi, and a death cafe, which is an open and informal space to talk about death.

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 6

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Odyssey Live Storytelling

Attend this live storytelling event to hear stories surrounding the theme of freedom.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Chocolate Factory Tour

If you love "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" as much as our food writer Ellice Lueders does, this might be your dream come true. Take a tour of Monsoon Chocolate's factory to learn how the chocolate is made.

When: Various times and dates through June and July

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Gardening Hour

Learn about gardening and bring home clippings all while connecting with The Garden Kitchen team.

When: 7-8:30 a.m. Thursdays

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Candle Workshop with Di Luna

Di Luna Candles is known for her beautiful candles scented like birthday cake, coconut and grapefruit mint. Now the maker is hosting a candle workshop, paired with a class on how to make a mosaic candle holder.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 7

Cost: $50

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Film Fridays

Catch a poolside movie every Friday at Hotel McCoy! This weekend, "WALL-E" is playing.

When: 8-10 p.m. Fridays

Cost: Free to attend and open to the public. Swimming is for hotel guests only, but day passes for the pool are available for $20.

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Tohono Chul's summer series Chillin at the Chul is back for another year! Check out music, spirits and bites. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.

When: 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 2

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Concert Series at Old Tucson

Old Tucson is hosting an outdoor concert series this summer, set to feature tribute bands performing music from artists like Garth Brooks, Journey and Stevie Nicks. Restaurants, bars and shops will also be open.

When: 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Aug. 26

Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road

Cost: $34 for general admission, $80 for VIP

Visit the event page for more information.

Trivia at the Short Rest Tavern

Fridays are for trivia at the Short Rest Tavern, a hidden bar tucked inside Tucson Mall's Tucson Games and Gadgets. This Friday's trivia is all about '90s cartoons.

When: 7 p.m. Fridays

Where: Short Rest Tavern, 4500 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks. Tables are first come, first served.

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat Trivia at El Jefe Cat Cafe

Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Cafe all while testing your knowledge during trivia night.

When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, July 7

Where: El Jefe Cat Cafe, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $15, adults only

Visit the event page for more information.

Icon Map Workshop

In this workshop, local artist The Tucson Type will teach you how to make a personalized map with illustrated icons to showcase your favorite places. Throughout the class, you'll get to try samples of teas from NobiliTea.

When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 8

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Be Our Guest: The Disney DJ Night

From "High School Musical" and "Hannah Montana" to "Frozen" and "The Lion King," this Disney night will spin all your fave Disney hits at The Rialto.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, July 8

Cost: $18. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Spinnin’ Wheels Outdoor Roller Disco

DJ Herm will be rocking beats at this outdoor roller disco and dance party.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 8

Cost: $10. Bring your own skates!

Visit the event page for more information.

Night Wings at the Pima Air & Space Museum

Catch the sun setting over historical planes during the Pima Air & Space Museum's summer Night Wings event. There will be kids' activities, community booths and scavenger hunts.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturdays, July 8 and July 29

Where: Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road

Cost: $10 for ages 13 and up, free for ages 12 and under

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Safari Nights

Enjoy the cooler nighttime temperatures at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities including keeper chats, animal encounters and live music.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 12

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $10.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids ages 2-14

Visit the event page for more information.

Cool Summer Nights

Enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 26

Cost: $29.95 for adults, $19.95 for kids ages 3-12. $24.95 for Arizona residents.

Visit the event page for more information.

Loft Kids Fest

Loft Kids Fest is back for another summer of family-friendly movies. Every Saturday and Sunday morning through July 16, free movie screenings will take place indoors at The Loft with pre-show entertainment from local toy shop Mildred & Dildred.

When: Doors open at 9:15 a.m. for pre-show activities and movies begin at 10 a.m. weekends through July 16.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tropical Pig Roast

Throw on a Hawaiian shirt and head to The Downtown Clifton for a night of pork, cocktails and dancing. Seven local bars and breweries will be pouring the drinks for the night.

When: 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 8

Cost: $30 for access to the bar, $75 for the bar and the pig roast dinner

Visit the event page for more information.

1912 Brewing's 8th Birthday

1912 Brewing Co. is celebrating its eighth anniversary with an '80s-themed party featuring music and movies from the decade. The brewery will also have new beer releases, special cocktail mixes, slushies and food from Daniela's Cooking.

When: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 8 Where: 1912 Brewing Co., 2045 N. Forbes Blvd. Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food Visit the event page for more information. Tap & Bottle's 10th Birthday Tap & Bottle's downtown location is about to turn 10! They're hosting an all-day celebration with live music, toasts and cupcakes, and food trucks. When: 1-10 p.m. Saturday, July 8 Where: Tap & Bottle, 403 N. Sixth Ave. Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food Visit the event page for more information.

Art After Dark at Children's Museum Tucson

Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts Art After Dark with local arts groups and free admission! This Saturday, check out Barbea Williams Performing Company for games, dance classes and performances.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

'90s and 2000s party at Sky Bar

Head to Sky Bar for a party featuring hits of the 1990s and 2000s, including music by Paramore, Pink, Yellowcard and more.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, July 8

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Repair Cafe

Need something fixed? Bring it to the Tucson Repair Cafe to be fixed for free! All items are welcome.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, July 8

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Faces of Tucson Mixer + Expo

Tucson Lifestyle is hosting its first Faces of Tucson Mixer + Expo, aka a showcase of individuals and businesses — from folks in medicine, law, interior design and fitness — to share their expertise.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, July 8

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Bachata Social Dance Night

Put on your dancing shoes for a night of music and mingling! Enjoy a bachata class followed by social dancing.

When: 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 8

Where: Tucson Creative Dance Center, 3131 N. Cherry Ave.

Cost: $10, cash or Venmo

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. This weekend's tours include the Turquoise Trail, Mainly Murals and Mansions of Main Avenue.

When: 7-9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8 for Turquoise Trail; 8-10 a.m. Saturday, July 8 for Mainly Murals; 8-10 a.m. Sunday, July 9 for Mansions of Main Avenue.

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave., for Turquoise Trail and Mainly Murals; Café a la C’art, 150 N. Main Ave., for Mansions of Main Avenue.

Cost: $25. Pre-registration is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Enjoy art-making, gallery activities and family yoga.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 9

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Fruit Cocktail Lounge

Head downtown for an LGBTQ+ cocktail party and social at The Century Room at Hotel Congress! Enjoy cocktails, small plates and entertainment.

When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, July 9

Cost: $6. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Not Your Grandma's Yard Sale

Shop the closets of eight Tucsonans at this yard sale happening at The Royal Room (there will be drink specials, too!). You'll find clothing for adults and kids, home decor, furniture and accessories.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 9

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunday Funday: Live Art and Music by the Pool

Hotel McCoy is throwing four pool parties this month, complete with music by DJ Humblelianess. Local artist Lil Desert Doodles will also be around the corner creating a mural in room 106. Check it out while you're there!

When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, July 9

Cost: Free to attend. If you're not a hotel guest, you must be age 21 or over to attend. A signed pool waiver and your ID are required to swim. Capacity is limited and is first come, first served.

Visit the event page for more information.

Pawsitively Cats' 13th Birthday Celebration

Pawsitively Cats No-Kill Shelter is hosting a birthday bash for its 13th anniversary and in appreciation of the organization's volunteers. Enjoy live music, animal trivia games, desserts and items up for silent auction.

When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, July 9

Where: Tucson Racquet & Fitness Club, 4001 N. Country Club Road

Cost: $10 for adults, free for kids

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies at The Fox

Fox Tucson Theatre is playing a roster of movies this July, including "Mary Poppins" this Sunday.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9

Cost: $2.50 for kids ages 12 and under, $7.50 for adults

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 8-10 a.m. Sunday, July 9

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunset Sundays

Explore the Tucson Botanical Gardens after hours!

When: 6-8 p.m. Sundays through August

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $15 for adults, $8 for kids ages 4-17

Visit the event page for more information.