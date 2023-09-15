Cheap movies, vegan food fest, a sale for all things miniatures, a One Direction dance party and a roller disco — all in the span of a weekend.

What else is happening this weekend around Tucson? Oktoberfest, Tucson Hip Hop Awards, a fall plant sale and the Barbie truck comes to town.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

Bugs and Brews

As part of the Sonoran Institute's fifth annual celebration of dragonflies on the Santa Cruz River, two experts will be at Playground Bar & Lounge for a family-friendly chat about dragonflies and fireflies.

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

UAMA's Art After Dark

The University of Arizona Museum of Art is extending its hours for an evening of free admission and activities. Tanline Printing will give letterpress demonstrations, two printmakers will have art for sale and you can try your hand at art trivia.

When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 Where: University of Arizona Museum of Art, 1031 N. Olive Road Cost: Free to attend Visit the event page for more information.

Mega Challah Bake

For its 10th year, Chabad Tucson is hosting the Mega Challah Bake ahead of Rosh Hashanah and the Jewish New Year.

When: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14

Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road

Cost: $45

Visit the event page for more information.

Elaine Romero’s El Tiradito

A new immersive play honoring migrants who have died in the desert surrounding Tucson, and documenting the activism keeping their memory alive, premieres this week at a legendary site in Tucson’s Barrio Libre: El Tiradito, known as the “Wishing Shrine.” The play is hosted by Coalición de Derechos Humanos and the University of Arizona Confluence Center for Creative Inquiry’s Fronteridades program.

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14-17 and Sept. 21-24

Where: El Tiradito Wishing Shrine, 418 S. Main Ave.

Cost: Suggested donation of $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Sonoran Restaurant Week

Sonoran Restaurant Week is a 10-day celebration of food in Southern Arizona. Most of the participating restaurants are offering prix fixe meals for $25, $35 or $45. Just ask for the Sonoran Restaurant Week menu when stopping into your participating restaurant of choice!

When: Now through Sept. 17

Where: Various restaurants. See participating restaurants here.

Cost: $25-$45

Visit the event page for more information.

Workshop with Melrose Macrame

Learn how to make your own macrame plant hanger from local maker Melrose Macrame!

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14

Cost: $45

Visit the event page for more information.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Imagine stepping into a painting by Vincent van Gogh. The colors swirl around you and the images of landscapes and self-portraits by the 19th century Post-Impressionist artist suck you into a 360-degree virtual world. That’s what you will experience at “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” in Oro Valley.

When: Thursdays-Mondays

Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $25-$35

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Gardening Hour

Learn about gardening and bring home clippings all while connecting with The Garden Kitchen team.

When: 7-8:30 a.m. Thursdays

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Sonoran Cinema at Tohono Chul

Visit Tohono Chul's Sonoran Cinema for an indoor screening of Disney's "Encanto." Get cotton candy and popcorn from the concession stands!

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15

Cost: $4

Visit the event page for more information.

21st Annual Roasted Chile Festival

Celebrate roasted chiles at this festival with Heirloom Farmers Markets. There will be three events at markets around town that will include live music, vendors, and, of course, roasted chiles. The Rincon Valley event will also have kid-friendly activities like face painting.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 15 at Udall; 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 16 in Rincon Valley; 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Sept. 17 at Rillito.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Resin Art Upcycle

Upcycle unwanted toys and other plastic pieces to create your own work of art.

When: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15

Cost: $40

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Film Fridays

Catch a poolside movie on most Fridays at Hotel McCoy! This Friday, "The Karate Kid" is playing.

When: 8-10 p.m. Fridays

Cost: Free to attend and open to the public. Swimming is for hotel guests only, but day passes for the pool are available for $20.

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat events at El Jefe Cat Cafe

Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Cafe at these weekend events including sound bath meditation, cat yoga and cat bingo.

When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 for the sound bath; 10-11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17 for yoga; 6-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17 for bingo.

Where: El Jefe Cat Cafe, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $25 for sound bath; $18 for yoga; $14 for bingo, reservations required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Vegan Night Market

Death Free Foodie and Tucson Foodie are hosting a night of vegan eats. You'll find nearly two dozen food vendors, plus tattoos, permanent jewelry, candles and more.

When: 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping. This event is for all ages in the courtyard, but ages 21 and up in the bar.

Visit the event page for more information.

Retro Game Show Night

Retro Game Show Night, an evening of off-the-cuff comedy that pays homage to old TV game shows with a funky twist, returns this weekend. The upcoming game show is "Sassword."

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Cost: $17.51. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Spinnin’ Wheels Outdoor Roller Disco

DJ Herm will be rocking beats at this outdoor roller disco and dance party.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Cost: $10. Bring your own skates!

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies in Marana

Head to Marana for a free outdoor screening of the 2021 movie "Space Jam: A New Legacy." Snacks will be available for purchase from food trucks!

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. The movie begins at sundown.

Where: Crossroads at Silverbell Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food trucks

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies on the Lawn in Oro Valley

Oro Valley is screening its last outdoor movie of the summer. On the schedule: "The Little Rascals."

When: After sunset on Saturday, Sept. 16

Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tiny Treasures Sale

During the year, The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures accepts donations of miniatures that they then sell at their annual Tiny Treasures Sale. You'll find dollhouses, toy furniture, miniature accessories and more.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Where: The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Dr.

Cost: Included with museum admission, which is $14 for adults and $8 for kids. The sale accepts cash or check only.

Visit the event page for more information.

Oktoberfest at Casa Marana

Casa Marana is kicking off the first official day of Oktoberfest with a vendor market, the Haus of Brats German food truck and a stein-holding contest.

When: Saturday, Sept. 16; Haus of Brats will be there 2-9 p.m.; the market will be 2-6 p.m.; the stein-holding contest will be 5-7 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

One Direction Dance Party

It's time to dance all night to the best song ever 🕺 This One Direction dance party will take over 191 Toole featuring all your favorite hits by the boy band.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Cost: $16. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour

HI, BARBIE! Mattel's "Dreamhouse Living Tour," which kicked off in July in Florida, is coming to Tucson. Fans can find exclusive merchandise including hats, bags, shirts, blankets, necklaces, embroidered patches, keychains, reusable water bottles and coasters.

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

¡Agua es Vida!

Sustainable Tucson, Watershed Management Group and The Loft Cinema are celebrating water in the desert with a day-long event. The celebration begins at Watershed Management Group's Family Saturdays, where you're learn how to create your own rain garden through a hands-on workshop. Tours of the Living Lab will be available afterwards. Later in the afternoon, a short film showcase will take place at The Loft followed by a Q&A with a filmmaker and water expert.

When: Saturday, Sept. 16. 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for events at Watershed Management Group; 2 p.m. for the short film showcase at The Loft.

Cost: Free to attend Family Saturdays at Watershed; $8 for the film showcase.

Visit the event page for more information.

Sabino Canyon Crawler night tour

Take the shuttle through Sabino Canyon — at night! The night tours run every Saturday, depending on weather.

When: 7 p.m. Saturdays in September; 6:30 p.m. Saturdays in October

Where: Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road

Cost: $15 per adult, $8 per child ages 3 to 12

Visit the event page for more information.

Button Brew House's Birthday + Happy Hive Market

Button Brew House is turning six years old! To celebrate, the brewery is hosting a party with a water slide, food trucks, live music and a Cirque Roots show. The Happy Hive Market, featuring local makers, will also be part of the event.

When: Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food, drinks and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Fall Plant Sale at Nuestra Tierra Garden

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is kicking off fall with a plant sale. Expect to find compost and soil, plus veggies like arugula, broccoli, cilantro, lettuce and kale.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Where: Nuestra Tierra Garden, 3003 S. Country Club Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

A Night Under the Stars

Local nonprofit Reach For The Stars is hosting a night of stargazing. Learn about the stars and planets, all while gazing through telescopes and binoculars.

When: 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Where: Gabe Zimmerman Trailhead, 16248 E. Marsh Station Road

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Desert Haze Market

Desert Haze is hosting its next event this Saturday, set to feature a lineup of about a dozen vendors who curate vintage clothing. There will be live music, too!

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Havana Nights Prom

Help support local nonprofit I Am You 360's tiny home project during this night of dinner, drinks, music and dancing. Formal attire is requested.

When: 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Where: 242 Park Ave Events, 242 S. Park Ave.

Cost: $125

Visit the event page for more information.

Double Diamond Disco

This party at The Jackrabbit Lounge is set to feature three DJs, burlesque and go-go performances and a Glamour Shots-inspired photo booth.

When: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Where: The Jackrabbit Lounge, 2000 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $10 in advance, $15 at the door. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Traditional O'odham Agriculture at Mission Garden

Attend this event to learn about Tohono O'odham agricultural practices, including demonstrations and talks about traditional crops like corn, beans and squash.

When: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Hip Hop Awards

The Tucson Hip Hop Awards are back for their second year, presented by DJ Jahmar and special guests. There will be live performances and awards in more than 25 categories.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Mexican Independence Day Celebration

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day with the Presidio Museum, set to feature folklorico and mariachi performances, in addition to a lecture by a historian.

When: 4:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: Included with museum admission which is $9 for adults and $6 for kids ages 6-13

Visit the event page for more information.

Vail Family Connections Day

The public is invited to this community event hosted by Vail School District. Vail Family Connections Day features all-ages breakout sessions on subjects like mental health, social media, dance, art, finances and parenting. There will also be food, jumping castles and face painting.

When: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Where: Mica Mountain High School, 10800 E. Valencia Road

Cost: Free to attend, registration encouraged

Visit the event page for more information.

Pop-up Cafe and Free Bike Repair

Living Streets Alliance, the folks who put on Cyclovia biannually, are hosting a pop-up cafe with free bike repair, breakfast burritos and coffee. The event is a way for community members to provide feedback to the City of Tucson on four upcoming bike boulevard projects.

When: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 Where: Joaquin Murrieta Park, 1400 N. Silverbell Road Cost: Free to attend Visit the event page for more information.

Make & Take Frogs

If you've ever shopped at curiosity shop The Heathenry, you've likely seen colorful decorative frogs for sale, sitting atop shelves and tables. Now's your chance to make your own! This workshop is led by Darby Hunter Art.

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Cost: $15-$25

Visit the event page for more information.

Queer Speed Dating

Find your next date or make a new friend at this queer speed dating event!

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to participate with the purchase of one drink. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Bike Night

Pueblo Vida Brewing is hosting a summer bike ride with Living Streets Alliance. The ride starts at the brewery and ends at Tucson Hop Shop.

When: 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Where: Pueblo Vida Brewing, 115 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend. These rides are for ages 21 and up. Bring a helmet, bike lock, water and lights.

Visit the event page for more information.

'80s Dance Party at Surly Wench

Surly Wench Pub is hosting an '80s-themed dance party. Dress in your best '80s attire or in a "Goonies"-themed outfit.

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Cost: $5. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Colliope Co Craft Workshops

Colliope Co is hosting two craft workshops this weekend, including a macrame disco ball keychain and a macrame plant hanger.

When: Saturday, Sept. 16. 10:30 a.m. for the disco ball keychain; 1 p.m. for the plant hanger.

Cost: $20 for the keychain; $45 for the plant hanger.

Visit the event page for more information.

Las Hermanas Release Party

Borderlands Brewing Company is celebrating the release of their Las Hermanas Vienna Lager with a party featuring food specials and live music.

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Area Iris Society Sale

Head to Harlow Gardens to learn how to grow iris plants in Arizona, chat with experts and purchase stems of your own.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 16

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tea and Live Poetry

Learn all about tea from Love In A Cup. The night also includes live poetry readings.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Cost: Free to attend, email jamesr@bookmans.com to reserve your spot.

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater

At this event, you'll get to enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire, all while watching a magical theatrical performance.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturdays in September

Cost: $49 without dinner, $79 with dinner

Visit the event page for more information.

Burrito Run

The Sunnyside Foundation is kicking off its Gives Week activities with a 5K/10K Burrito Run. Of course, a burrito will be waiting for you at the finish line.

When: 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17

Cost: $20-$40. Free for kids to participate in the non-competitive 5K.

Visit the event page for more information.

Yoga + Pint

1912 Brewing Co. is collaborating with Veterans Yoga Project for a yoga and pint class, which includes an hour-long yoga session and either a pint of 1912 beer or a non-alcoholic beverage. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Veterans Yoga Project.

When: 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Pops Orchestra Concert Series

Tucson Pops Orchestra is back for another round of free concerts in the park, featuring special guests.

When: 7 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 17-24

Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center in Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.