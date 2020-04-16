This Tucson-area woman records all things car-related for her 232K YouTube subscribers

Her other videos vary from trips to the junkyard or car projects such as adding a ceramic coating to her Subaru. Although she gets new cars to test out frequently, Greenwood owns four cars — three of which she dubs “project cars.”

Greenwood started her YouTube channel after working logistics in a local distribution center and realizing that’s not quite what she wanted to be doing.

“I had a little bit of savings to carry me over so I tried YouTube,” she says.

Greenwood says she’s always loved to edit and film, so she made her first video and put it on YouTube. It made about $20.

“I thought, ‘What if I do this and put as much effort into this as when I was active duty Air Force? Why don’t I put that kind of effort into something for myself?’” she says.

She put in her two-week notice and told her boss she was off to pursue a new adventure online.

“He was like, ‘Are you serious?’” she says.

But the transition into full-time YouTube wasn’t easy.