Tim Steller's opinion: A skeptic's effort to be positive about 2022

All of this is hogwash. There is no Marxist threat to the country. The country is not being destroyed, intentionally or accidentally.

All that's happening is a ratcheting up of rhetoric as politicians compete for Republican primary votes, motivating their electorate by raising terrifying specters. It's boring to say that you favor less social spending than the Democrats do, so candidates and commentators are going full Red Scare.

Pandemic hopes

While it's easier for me to detect the catastrophizing on the right, and it is more present there now — as it was in the two years after President Barack Obama took office — I also catch it on the political left, the side I tend to inhabit. Lately, even with the COVID-19 pandemic resurging, I see cause for hope while many see a new reason to panic.

The bad news is, of course, that the omicron variant evades the existing immunity some people have, from vaccines or previous infections, meaning that there are many more cases of COVID-19. That also means that some severe cases, and even deaths, will continue to occur.