Tim Steller's opinion: AG Brnovich descends into political absurdity, and Arizonans pay for it

That’s because, of course, infinitely greater damage was caused by the road-building, demolition, explosions, grading, water-sucking and habitat-splitting of the wall project itself. The Trump administration actually waived the National Environmental Protection Act to build the wall.

Now Brnovich wants to use the same law Trump waived to build the wall to force Biden to resume construction.

Smells like “absurd political grandstanding,” as attorney Brian Segee of the Center for Biological Diversity put it in a statement. Segee and others actually sued the federal government unsuccessfully to invoke the environmental protection act to stop the wall.

Doomed legal argument

If you take Brnovich’s lawsuit as a sincere effort to use federal law to address environmental problems, it falls flat. I asked two out-of-state experts on the National Environmental Protection Act, and they spelled out why.

“NEPA’s concerned with action, not inaction,” said Richard Lazarus, a professor at Harvard University’s law school and an expert in environmental law. “They’re talking about the lack of building a wall as opposed to building a wall. NEPA’s application to the government’s failure to act is quite limited.”