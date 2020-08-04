Tim Steller's opinion: Arizona's ruling class wins big in egregious Invest In Ed decision

For example, he adopted their contention that the 3.5% surcharge is actually a 77.7% increase, because it would bring Arizona’s top income tax rate, 4.5%, up to 8%. If you divide 3.5 by 4.5, you get 0.777, or 77.7%.

That’s an obvious error by Coury, though, because it misunderstands how the initiative works. The only income that is taxed more under the initiative is whatever a taxpayer makes beyond the thresholds. So, if a couple makes $501,000, they will only owe 35 extra dollars in taxes, because 3.5% of $1,000 is $35.

That’s less than a 1% increase.

But it’s some of the misinformation that the anti-initiative campaign, established by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is pitching.

Among the donors to the anti-initiative campaign is Don Brandt, the former Arizona Public Service CEO, who donated $25,000, and former vice president Dan Quayle, who donated $10,000. A variety of real estate companies have donated much of the rest of the money, Blandford Homes leading the pack with a $100,000 donation.