Tim Steller's opinion: Avra Valley freeway idea just won't die

Laura Douglas, the Arizona Department of Transportation spokeswoman on the project, framed it this way when I spoke with her Friday. The fact that the Avra Valley route is one of two alternatives is a change from when the draft impact study came out in 2019. At that time, Avra Valley was the sole recommended route.

"We got a lot of comments," Douglas said. "We listened, and people did not want us to put that corridor through that western section," meaning Avra Valley.

That continues to be the strong drift of opinion as reflected in the current environmental impact study. It's a "Tier 1" study, which means that a "Tier 2" study has to take place on any section of the project before it is built.

The fact that it's still there on paper, though, means the project is possible, even if most people seem to dislike it.

Among the thousands of citizen comments included in the current study, those opposing the Avra Valley route are among the most numerous. In more recent comments, the federal agencies, too, either oppose or highly question the Avra Valley route.