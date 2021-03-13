Tim Steller's opinion: Sinema's vote on big stimulus bill shows partisanship can get results

It’s true that Republicans worked on some of the elements of the bill before voting against it.

The $28.6 billion “Restaurant Rescue Plan” in the broader bill was based on an earlier bill sponsored by Sinema and Sen. Roger Wicker, a Mississippi Republican. On Twitter, Wicker even tried to take credit for passage of the restaurant aid after he voted against the broader bill.

Sinema keeps the filibuster in place

But the American Rescue Plan would not have passed in anything like the form it did if it were not a “budget reconciliation” bill. Those bills are limited to certain types of tax, spending and debt legislation and require a simple majority to pass.

Otherwise, on most Senate business, the filibuster rule requires a 60-vote majority. Some Democrats are considering trying to eliminate the filibuster, which can be done by a simple majority vote.

But Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, also a Democrat, don’t want to. Without their agreement to change it, the filibuster stays and Democratic accomplishments likely diminish.

Sinema cites the longstanding, questionable argument that the filibuster leads to bipartisan compromise.