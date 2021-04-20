Tim Steller's opinion: Time for a 'radical' reconsideration of Tucson's Regional Transportation Authority

“I hope you’ll demand what amounts to a radical opening up of the process to let the public in,” Heinz said.

Moghimi objects to the descriptions of the RTA as closed.

“Over the last 10 months we had 14 different meetings of all our committees and working groups, working through the process to develop a plan that is now endorsed by our citizens’ oversight committee,” he said.

“The misinformation is that they’re not engaged, but they are,” he said. “They’ve been providing opportunities for public comments. That process is ongoing. The only challenge they had is they haven’t received everybody’s list of priorities.”

Tucson, which is creating its own Move Tucson plan, has still not handed over a list.

In his invitation to the upcoming retreat, RTA Regional Board Chair Ed Honea, who is mayor of Marana, painted the retreat as necessary to reinforce the regional spirit of RTA.

“As the regional representatives serving on each of these respective governing bodies, it is important to keep in mind that PAG (Pima Association of Governments) and RTA’s mission is to focus on regional issues collaboratively for the benefit of the entire region in which we live,” Honea wrote.

But of course that is what someone who wields disproportionate power in a regional authority would say.

Contact opinion columnist Tim Steller at tsteller@tucson.com or 520-807-7789.

