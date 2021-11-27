Tim Steller's opinion: Violent incident tests whether Tucson Police Department can police itself

Still, Aloisi and her daughters offer a compelling and consistent account of what led to two of them being pinned to the ground by an off-duty officer as one of them said she couldn't breathe.

'What are you

going to do?'

Aloisi and her daughters were walking across the parking lot after brunch, they said, when a vehicle approached them fast before the driver abruptly stopped.

The driver, a man, waved his arms at them and appeared to be yelling, they said, though his windows were closed. The women waved their arms and yelled back at him. Aloisi has a leg problem that prevents her from walking fast after sitting for a length of time, she said.

As they continued to their cars, they said, the driver pulled quickly into a parking space and jumped out of his silver SUV, walking toward the rear of the vehicle. Though four members of his family were also in the SUV, none got out.

"He zoomed into that back parking spot, jumped out of his car, threw his hands up in the air and screamed 'Just f—ing walk' at us," Nicole Whitted said.

The two daughters were walking toward his car and responded heatedly in kind, they said, saying that their mother can't walk fast.