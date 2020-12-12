Tim Steller's opinion: Zoo expansion at Reid Park colonizes irreplaceable hill, pond

Formal plans for the expansion weren’t drawn up until after the 2017 election, when the tax increase won by 633 votes, a margin of less than 1% of the votes cast.

The zoo has spent about $1.8 million on plans for the expansion so far, Kluge said, and construction is slated to begin in February.

The expansion is planned to house a new Pathway to Asia exhibit that will feature large enclosures for Malayan tigers. The zoo’s last tiger died in July.

Without the expansion, there’s not enough room for tigers to be housed appropriately, Kluge told me.

Of course, simply not having tigers at the zoo is also an option. So, potentially, is using some other plot of land along the zoo’s perimeter, although Kluge told me that’s not an option — this site was optimal for the new exhibition.

“We had discussions with Parks and Rec,” she said. “It was based on form and function with what would work best.”

Although Barnum Hill, which was built in 1961, would remain standing inside the zoo after construction, the Aleppo pines would be removed because arborists said they show signs of beetle infestation, Kluge said. New trees would be planted.