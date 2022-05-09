Tohono O'odham building $16.9 million development near Sells

The Tohono O’odham Nation’s housing association is clearing land south of Sells to build a $16.9 million affordable housing development of 30 single-family homes in the village of Kawulk, also known as Cowlic.

Kawulk, an O’odham word, translates to “The Hill”.

The nation’s Ki:Ki Housing Association expects construction to be completed by September 2023. The project is expected to employ 80 temporary construction workers.

“The village of Kawulk has been working for more than eight years to bring new housing for its residents,” said an official with the housing association. “One of the largest barriers to developing new housing has been the lack of infrastructure in this remote area,” said the official, adding that federal funding provided for piping interconnections for water delivery to the subdivision.

The housing association “is helping O’odham families come together in a safe and healthy environment and improving the community with new infrastructure,” said Kimberly Mull in a news release. Mull is chairwoman for the board of directors of the Ki:Ki Association.

“This is especially important given the devastating impact that COVID-19 has had on our nation over the past two years,” Mull said.

The houses in the Kawulk community have a Prairie Craftsman style design, which features flat or shallow hipped roof lines, rows of windows, overhanging eaves and adobe brick veneer accents. The design includes gabled roofs, open floor plans, wood framing and front porches that feature support columns and exposed rafters.

Each home has a carport and covered back patios. Features also include energy-efficient light fixtures, windows and exterior doors, kitchen appliances and water heaters.

The subdivision — with newly developed infrastructure — will have 14 three-bedroom and 16 four-bedroom houses. Travois Design provided consulting, architectural, asset management and compliance services for the development.

The housing authority received a low-income housing tax credit award and hardship credits for high construction costs from the Arizona Department of Housing that generated over $11.8 million in investor equity from Red Stone Equity Partners for the project, officials said.

Red Stone is a real estate investment firm specializing in the syndication of low-income housing tax credits and renewable energy tax credits to facilitate the development of affordable multifamily housing communities and renewable energy projects.

The housing association also received a $600,000 Affordable Housing Program grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines.

“Red Stone Equity Partners is very grateful to have had the opportunity to partner again with the Tohono O’odham Nation and help facilitate the development of high-quality affordable housing units for low- and -moderate income tribal members,” said Matt Grosz, managing director of Red Stone’s western region.

Since 2019, other Red Stone projects with the Tohono O’odham Nation were the construction of 39 houses in the Black Mountain community in the San Xavier District, and 29 houses in Hanam Ke:k Village in the Gu Achi District. The developments include single family homes and townhomes.

