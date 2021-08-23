Topgolf tournament will occur simultaneously in Tucson and five other cities

“We knew the boys were going to be early, but there is so much more to it that you can’t anticipate or understand. Jonah was released at eight weeks old, and Micah was still there. For a long time, the beads were a way for our oldest son, Asher, who was five at the time, to keep track of what his brothers were doing and what they were going through since he couldn’t visit them,” said Edgington.

As time gone by, the beads have become even more meaningful for the entire family, particularly since Micah passed away at six months of age.

“Micah was here for such a short time, and his beads are something tangible that his brothers can see and touch and hold. For Jonah, as he gets older, he sees how much he did and how strong he was and how much he has grown past,” Edgington said.

Edgington said that she can see how valuable BOC programs are to the children who receive services.

“I think about all the children with cancer and other illnesses. When kids are old enough to keep track of their beads on their own, you can imagine how they help them get through procedures. Beads give them something else to think about when they are stuck in the hospital all day and something to show so that people can see and understand how much they have been through,” she said.