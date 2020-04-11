Tracing COVID-19 patients' contacts difficult when outbreak is so widespread

With the number of coronavirus cases growing fast here, Pima County health officials maintained they’re reaching out to every COVID-19 patient to potentially identify any outbreak clusters and overcome limited widespread testing.

But that has come with challenges, according to Dr. Bob England, the interim director of the county’s Health Department, who acknowledged the department modified how it’s doing contact tracing as the number of COVID-19 cases has swelled to more than 500 since the first case was identified March 9.

“Once you hit this kind of, you know, amount of spread, you have to focus your contact tracing on just the people who are most likely to have been infected,” England said.

“Contact tracing” is used during disease outbreaks to identify anyone who may have come in close contact with an infected person. In terms of COVID-19, it has been used across the globe to identify those who may need to isolate themselves for 14 days and overcome shortfalls of testing in some locations, including Pima County.

Officials here have enlisted the help of University of Arizona students to handle day-to-day cases, collecting information and providing precautionary information to household members, while county epidemiologists, public-health nurses and the medical reserve corps focus on potential issues in congregate settings.

England said one of the difficulties encountered with tracing is the information officials get about positive cases.

“Often what we have is just a name. We don’t have a phone number. We don’t have where they live,” he said. “By the time we reach somebody, it’s a few days now. That’s less than optimal, and it also sometimes results in people taking action on their own.”