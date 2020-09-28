Tribes share blessings at Arizona border opening that's set to be blocked off

Osequeda served as spiritual leader for the runners, some of whom had not seen the new border wall yet. Until recently, he said, he had not really seen the whole thing either, outside of a few pictures on social media.

Osequeda said the sight of it immediately reminded him of a prophecy by one of his uncles, who warned years ago of the appearance of a huge black snake across their lands.

“It hurt my heart. I had a tear in my eye when I saw it,” he said. “It’s not supposed to be there. The black snake, as I call it now, shouldn’t be laying there.”

The peaceful gathering came on the heels of recent protests at the border construction site that resulted in scuffles with federal law enforcement officers and the arrest of two O’odham women.

This time, federal officers kept watch from a distance but did not intervene when the two groups met in ceremony at the boundary line.

There was no construction activity at the site Sunday morning, but work is progressing swiftly on President’s Trump’s promised wall.