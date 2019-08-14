Details of the plans

In a court filing Tuesday, the government detailed its border wall construction schedule in three protected parts of Arizona.

Those plans call for:

• Replacing existing barriers with 5.1 miles of 30-foot-tall bollard-style fencing in Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument near the Lukeville Port of Entry. The work is set to begin Monday on the first two-mile section. The rest will be built once the first section is done, probably in about 45 days.

• Replacing 38.6 miles of vehicle barriers with 30-foot-tall bollard fencing in Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge. The work will not begin until early October, after initial construction near Lukeville is done.

• Filling in a gap in the fence and building a bridge along three-tenths of a mile of border in the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area. Construction is not expected to start until early October or later, following survey work in the riverbed in September that will determine the project’s design.