 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Tucson adopts Juneteenth as city holiday

Mila Miller, right, comes up and shares her umbrella with new friend Zahra Sullivan as the two meet for the first time during the activities at the 2022 Juneteenth Festival at Kennedy Park on June 18, 2022. The festival featured food, music and dozens of vendor tables and returned to an outdoor setting for the first time in two years. 

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Tucson City Council has officially declared Juneteenth, the day commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S., a city holiday.

City Council voted to proceed to make June 19 — the day news of the end of slavery reached Galveston, Texas, in 1865 — a paid day off for city workers through a unanimous vote on Sept. 27. On Monday, the council again voted unanimously to officially encode the holiday into a city ordinance.

At the Sept. 27 meeting, Grace Temple Baptist Church Pastor Grady Scott spoke to the importance of the holiday. 

Download PDF City of Tucson Juneteenth ordinance

"By designating Juneteenth as an official holiday, it will become like the other holidays … as a way of beginning a dialogue about how this great nation moved from forced slavery to freedom for people of African descent," he said. "When Tucson's children ask 'Why don't we have city services today?' that parent will have to tell them 'because we're celebrating Juneteenth, a day when African Americans found out they have been liberated from slavery.'"

People are also reading…

Juneteenth is now the 12th paid holiday for city workers. If June 19 falls on a Saturday or Sunday, it will be observed either the day before or after the holiday. 

President Biden approved Juneteenth as a federal holiday in June 2021. Several Arizona cities including Phoenix, Tempe, Scottsdale and Goodyear have declared Juneteenth city holidays, but the state of Arizona has yet to make Juneteenth an official state holiday. 

Pima County voted 4-1 on on Sept. 6 to create a Juneteenth holiday for county employees with Supervisor Steve Christy dissenting.

Juneteenth, also known as Jubilee Day, is a holiday dedicated to celebrating Black culture, history and life.

Contact reporter Nicole Ludden at nludden@tucson.com

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

11-year-old climate advocate confronts UK energy minister at COP27 conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News