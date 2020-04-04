Tucson advocates worry coronavirus isolation could lead to rise in domestic abuse

Staying home might help reduce the spread of coronavirus, but some domestic abuse advocates say it also could lead to a rise in domestic abuse and violence that would more likely go unseen and unreported.

The hotline at Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse has already seen an uptick in calls, just days into local and state emergency orders that are keeping more people home, said Ed Mercurio-Sakwa, the organization’s CEO.

While it’s too early to connect the increase in calls to the coronavirus pandemic, Mercurio-Sakwa said financial struggles can lead to an increased risk for violence in an already abusive relationship.

Advocates also worry they’ll see less reports of abuse because a victim stuck at home with their abuser will have a harder time reporting it to authorities.

Tucson police officers and Pima County sheriff’s deputies respond to about 15,000 domestic violence-related calls each year, officials said during a news conference last year on the topic. Between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019, about 6,000 victims sought services through Emerge.

Isolation is already a tactic often used by abusers to separates a victim from their support system, Mercurio-Sakwa said.

“When we as a society are telling everybody to social distance, to self-isolate, while that makes a lot of sense from a public health perspective related to the virus, it is actually the worst thing for many domestic violence victims who are now further cut off, further isolated from support systems that might be their outlet or their form of respite from the abuse,” he said.