Tucson-area hospitals have plans in place for possible surge in coronavirus cases

Here’s a rundown of information local hospitals are providing about their COVID-19 surge plans, as well as what they still need to prepare:

Tucson Medical Center HealthCare, 5301 E. Grant Road

“Like other healthcare facilities, we have been working for months on surge preparations in case we see an influx in COVID-19 patients,” wrote Judy Rich, president and CEO of TMC HealthCare, in an email reply to the Arizona Daily Star.

“We have already started to convert areas of the hospital typically used for ambulatory care into inpatient ready space. Additionally, we have adjacent partners who have agreed to assist with less acute patient care.”

TMC reports that it is adequately supplied to deal with a surge in patients at this time.

“Like other organizations have noted, we know that getting supplies can certainly be challenging, however we have deep supplier relationships that have allocated supplies to meet our current needs,” she wrote. “We are reevaluating our demand and forecast daily as the patient population changes and trying to anticipate our future needs to ensure we are adequately supplied.”

Banner-University Medical Center Tucson, 1625 N. Campbell Ave., and Banner-University Medical Center South, 2800 E. Ajo Way

Statewide, Banner Health reports increasing its bed capacity for coronavirus patients by canceling elective surgeries, converting nonclinical spaces such as conference rooms and using surgery centers. In Tucson, the provider is using recently vacated clinical and administrative spaces in two towers at the Banner–University Medical Center Tucson campus. The hospital is also considering bed expansion at a variety of clinical sites throughout Tucson.