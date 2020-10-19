Tucson-area nonprofits hosting virtual fair to link volunteers with groups

The United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona is joining with the Southern Arizona Volunteer Management Association, the Green Valley Volunteer Management Clearinghouse, and other organizations to be a part of the Southern Arizona Virtual Volunteer Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
The event is from 10 a.m. to noon.
The online event will connect organizations with individuals in the community who want to help them and will highlight those nonprofit groups that need volunteers in virtual or at-home settings, according to a news release from the United Way.
The two-hour virtual gathering of potential volunteers and the organizations that need them will showcase videos about how volunteers can help. Organizational representatives will be online during the fair to answer questions.
Other groups taking part in this virtual event include Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse, Heartfelt Income Ministries, Interfaith Community Services, Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona, Friends in Deed, Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, Sahuarita Food Bank/CRC, Posada Life Adult Day Services, Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona, Habitat for Humanity, Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest, United Way VITA Program and Green Valley Assistance Services.
“We’re very excited to host these organizations during this first fair, but if more organizations want to participate, we’ll schedule additional fairs. We are more than happy to match as many organizations to as many volunteers as possible,” said Jessica Dennes, a representative of the Southern Arizona Volunteer Management Association.
Volunteer opportunities and registration instructions are posted online at volunteer.unitedwaytucson.org
The fair will be recorded for those unable to attend the live online event. For more details on the Virtual Volunteer Fair, visit www.unitedwaytucson.org/virtual_volunteer_fair
