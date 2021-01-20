Tucson bar owners prevail in effort to halt 10 p.m. COVID-19 curfew

Pima County's 10 p.m. curfew has been temporarily halted after a judge agreed with a group of Tucson bar owners who sued to overturn the measure designed to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The bar owners brought the lawsuit on grounds that the curfew was unlawful and discriminatory.

Pima Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson late Tuesday granted the plaintiff bar owners a preliminary injunction, finding that the curfew resolution adopted by the Pima County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 15 is illegal and violates executive orders issued by Gov. Doug Ducey.

The curfew is now invalidated pending resolution of the main case.

The owners of Cobra Arcade Bar, HighWire Lounge, The Maverick, and the Union Public House and two related businesses filed a lawsuit on Jan. 5, alleging that Pima County acted without legal authority when the Board of Supervisors imposed the 10 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew on a 3-2 vote in mid-December.

Attorneys for the bars and restaurant plaintiffs allege that the county’s curfew is illegal, unconstitutional and discriminatory.