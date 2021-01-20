Tucson bar owners prevail in effort to temporarily halt 10 p.m. COVID-19 curfew

Bars in Pima County can stay open after 10 p.m. for now — and people can move about Pima County freely in general — after a judge issued a temporary order halting enforcement of a curfew imposed by the county to combat the spread of COVID-19.

But the Pima County Board of Supervisors has authorized the county attorney to appeal the ruling, and the county’s top medical officer urged all businesses to voluntarily comply with the curfew, citing spiraling COVID-19 infection rates.

Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson granted the plaintiff bar owners a preliminary injunction, finding that the curfew resolution adopted by the Pima County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 15 is illegal and violates executive orders issued by Gov. Doug Ducey.

The order, filed late Tuesday and made publicly available Wednesday, prohibits the county from enforcing the 10 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew pending resolution of the main case, which has yet to be scheduled for trial.

The owners of Cobra Arcade Bar, HighWire Lounge, The Maverick, the Union Public House, Reforma Modern Mexican and Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta filed a state lawsuit on Jan. 5, alleging that Pima County acted without legal authority when the Board of Supervisors imposed the curfew for all but essential purposes on a 3-2 vote.

Grant Krueger, owner of The Maverick and Union Public House, called the ruling a win for the employees and others who have lost their jobs or seen a severe cutback in their wages due to the curfew.

“This isn’t about ownership; this is about people like the single mom that works for me as a cocktail waitress who suddenly had her income cut by 75%," Krueger said. "It’s about the cooks and dishwashers, the security guards and DJs, and what’s happened to all those careers overnight. All based on a curfew that doesn’t seem to be backed by science.”