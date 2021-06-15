 Skip to main content
Tucson breaks 125-year-old record when it hits 115
Tucson breaks 125-year-old record when it hits 115

Scorching temps will remain through most of week.

Tucson hit a record high of 115 degrees on Tuesday, two degrees shy of the all-time high ever recorded.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Tucson hit a high Tuesday of 115 degrees, shattering a record that stood for 125 years.

The mark was just two degrees below Tucson's highest temperature ever recorded of 117 on June 26, 1990.

The National Weather Service said this was the fourth consecutive day in Tucson of record highs stretching from Saturday at 110, Sunday at 112, Monday at 112 to Tuesday's 115.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect for the region until Saturday night. More record highs could be broken this week.

Highs for Wednesday through Friday in Tucson are forecast to hit 112, according to the NWS.

The record broken Tuesday was one of two record highs for Tucson in June previously set in 1896. The other was 110 on June 10, 1896.

The one piece of good news is that moisture is beginning to make its way into the Tucson area.

