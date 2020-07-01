Tucson City Council moves to repeal controversial police-filming limits

"At the time this ordinance was adopted, we felt that there was community engagement with all of the incidents and what is happening throughout the country in terms of the issue," Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said. "I feel that is important that we repeal and if there is continued dialogue and conversation and engagement with the community that leaves us to relook at an ordinance such as this, then that would be good."

The ordinance was passed unanimously during an April council meeting in response to a nationwide trend where people show up at crime scenes to record police, looking to create conflicts they can post online for profit. The council pointed to a video of a female Tucson Police officer who was subject to an X-rated tirade from a so-called "first amendment auditor."

The lone dissenting vote was Councilman Steve Kozachik, who acknowledged the concerns regarding the lack of input, but that he's in support of delaying it as opposed to repealing it.

"None of our employees should have to go to work and be subjected to that," he said.

Contact reporter Justin Sayers atjsayers1@tucson.comor 573-4192. Twitter: @_JustinSayers. Facebook: JustinSSayers.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.