Tucson City Council votes to pause Reid Park Zoo expansion project

Only Councilman Steve Kozachik opposed the motion to pause the project, contending ceasing the contract the city has with several contractors and the Reid Park Zoological Society would come with a hit to the city’s credibility. The zoo has already spent $2 million to fund the expansion after the mayor and council’s approval.

“Suspending this project is going to affect a lot of relationships that go beyond those that are concerned about Barnum hill,” he said. “Frankly, the city already has a reputation of being a tough client in the construction industry, and this isn’t going to help that at all.”

But other council members felt widespread input from citizens worried about the loss of part of a well-frequented public park was worth freezing the project while negotiations take place.

Councilman Paul Cunningham says at the time he voted to approve the zoo’s 2018 master plan, he was not aware of the important land the expansion would infringe upon.

“My record in supporting the zoo is infallible, is impeccable, for my whole life. It doesn’t mean I’m not fallible; it doesn’t mean I didn’t make a mistake,” he said.