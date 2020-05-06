You are the owner of this article.
Tucson couple arrested in connection with 3-year-old's shooting death
Tucson couple arrested in connection with 3-year-old's shooting death

William Skinner, 19, left, and Valerie Faidley, 22, right 

 Tucson Police Department

A couple was arrested after a 3-year-old child died from an apparent accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon, police said Wednesday. 

Police arrested William Skinner, 19, who is a family member of the child, and his girlfriend, Valerie Faidley, 22, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release. Both face felony child abuse charges and were booked into the Pima County jail.

Police officers responded just before 1 p.m. to a report of the shooting in the 800 block of West Roger Road, near North Oracle Road, on Tucson's north side.

Officers found a young child with a gunshot wound and began administering first aid to him. Bryson Skinner, 3, was taken to Banner-University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, police said.

William Skinner is not Bryson's father, Officer Francisco Magos, spokesman for the police department, said. 

Detectives determined Bryson found a handgun in the home and accidentally shot himself, police said. 

Detectives took into account where the gun was located and what the people in the home were doing when the shooting happened in determining whether to make an arrest, Magos said. No other details were provided. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com.

