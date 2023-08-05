Tucson residents may see some unfamiliar aircraft flying in and out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base — including a U-2 spy plane, a Reaper drone or a Chinook helicopter — over the next couple weeks, as the base hosts exercise Red Flag-Rescue 23-2 through Aug. 18.

Red Flag-Rescue is the Department of Defense’s main combat search and rescue exercise, providing advanced, realistic training in simulated degraded and operationally-limited environments, D-M said.

The exercise is held twice annually, exclusively at D-M, and often includes different service branches and allied nations.

The aircraft operating out of D-M will fly exercises in military training areas located across Southern Arizona and New Mexico.

Red Flag Rescue 23-2, which began Thursday, Aug. 3, includes D-M’s A-10 Lightning II close air-support jets.

But comparatively louder fighter jets, like the F-16 Fighting Falcon and the F-35 Thunderbolt II, will not be participating, according to a list of participants supplied by D-M.

Red Flag will also feature variants of Lockheed’s workhorse Hercules C-130 transport plane, including the HC-130J Combat King II rescue support plane and the EC-130 Compass Call electronic-combat plane, which are based at D-M, as well as the AC-130J Ghostrider gunship used by Air Force Special Operations forces.

Aside from aircraft normally based at D-M, also including the HH-60G Pave Hawk rescue helicopter, examples of participating aircraft include: the MQ-9 Reaper drone; the CH-47 Chinook heavy transport helicopter; the KC-135 Stratotanker; the E-3 Sentry (AWACS) surveillance plane, the U-2 Dragon Lady spy plane, the C-12 Huron small transport, and the Russian-made Mi-17 transport helicopter, which is operated by about 60 countries and was originally purchased by the U.S. for the Afghan air forces.

Follow D-M's coverage of the training at dm.af.mil or on Instagram @davismonthan_afb.