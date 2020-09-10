Tucson declares climate emergency, aims to go carbon neutral by 2030

The Tucson City Council has declared a climate emergency and will implement a decade-long plan to become carbon neutral by 2030.

During a meeting Wednesday, speakers showed support for the declaration and asked the council to take swift action against climate change, which can pose public health risks and can worsen the effects of major local hazards such as wildfires, drought, extreme heat, and flooding.

As the third-fastest warming city in the United States, Tucson is now one of more than 1,700 cities and jurisdictions to declare a climate emergency worldwide.

“With record-breaking temperatures, increasingly dry summers, and historic wildfires, the need to act boldly to combat climate change and build resiliency in our city has never been more apparent,” said Mayor Romero. “My gratitude goes to young members of our community from the Arizona Climate Coalition and Sunrise Tucson who have led on this issue and approached me at the beginning of the year on the need to declare a climate emergency.”

Led by Romero and Councilman Paul Durham, the emergency resolution directs all city departments to prioritize and align efforts with the Paris Agreement and the Green New Deal and to identify climate mitigation strategies that are people-centered.