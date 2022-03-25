Tucson hits 90 degrees 5 days earlier than usual

From 1991 through 2020, Tucson's first 90-degree high of the year happened on March 30. For 2022, we hit it on March 25.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star 2021
Break out your sunscreen and throw on some shades: Friday officially marks the first 90-degree high in Tucson for 2022.
According to the National Weather Service, Friday’s 90-degree high comes five days earlier than usual. From 1991 through 2020, the first 90-degree high of the year happened on March 30.
The earliest 90-degree high on record happened on Feb. 14, 1957, NWS said.
As for the rest of the weekend, Saturday is expected to get a bit warmer with a high between 93 and 95 degrees while Sunday is predicted to have highs between the upper 80s and 90.
The sunny weather isn’t expected for long as a storm system makes its way into Tucson on Monday and Tuesday. The NWS said Tucson should expect to see some precipitation Monday night into Tuesday.
After the storm system, the NWS predicts highs in the lower 80s and upper 70s. Clear skies and warmer temperatures will be back next weekend with highs in the upper 80s.
Farewell, monsoon season: Photos of the 2020 season in Tucson
Monsoon
The sun is caught between a monsoon storm cloud and the ridge of Roskruge Mountains west of Tucson, Ariz., September 1, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A pair of pedestrian dodge traffic, puddles and raindrops as rush across Euclid at 2nd Street during a monsoon rain which finally soaked the majority of the valley, Tucson, Ariz., August 29, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Passing traffic throws up a wake in the flooded intersection of Euclid and 2nd Street as monsoon finally lets loose some rain over the majority of the valley, Tucson, Ariz., August 29, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Traffic and a street car pass through the wet and shinny intersection of Congress and Granda as monsoon finally lets loose some rain over the majority of the valley, Tucson, Ariz., August 29, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
A woman walks along Grande Ave with her umbrella as sprinkles of rain drop after a monsoon storm rolled over Tucson on August 27, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Lightning strikes southeast of downtown as a monsoon storm puts on a light-show but misses with the rain again, Tucson, Ariz., August 22, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Scattered monsoon thunderstorms move around the valley dropping localized rain, winds and lightning but largely missing Tucson, Ariz., August 20, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Cloud lightning arcs over the valley as monsoon thunderstorms skirt the majority of Tucson, Ariz., August 20, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
The sun sets on a little monsoon action, mostly contained to the southeast side of the valley, Tucson, Ariz., August 13, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A monsoon storm confined mostly to the east and southern parts of the valley, gets caught in the dying rays of the day's light, Tucson, Ariz., August 13, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Lightning strikes as a monsoon cell skirts the ranges to the west of the city shortly after sunset on Aug. 7, 2020. Tucson received 1.62 inches of rain during last year’s monsoon.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star 2020
Monsoon
A highly localized monsoon cell skirts just to the west of the city with some rain and lightning just after the sun goes down, Tucson, Ariz., August 7, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A small patch of rain drops on Sombrero Peak northwest of the city as monsoon again flirts with Tucson, Ariz., August 7, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A rain column from a monsoon storms travels north, just west of the city, Tucson, Ariz., August 7, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A sundown monsoon storm skirts west of the city, just missing Tucson, Ariz., August 7, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
No rain, just a few scattered monsoon clouds reflected in the windows of the former Hotel Arizona, 181 W. Broadway, before sun set over downtown, Tucson, Ariz., August 6, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Red sunset
Smoky skies from the Apple Fire in California make for a red tint over the sun, as seen from E. Speedway Blvd., in Tucson, Ariz. on August 2, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Lightning strikes the Santa Rita Mountains as traffic flows on Houghton Road after a monsoon storm picked up steam after passing through the east side just a bit of rain, Tucson, Ariz., July 31, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A monsoon storm drives some lighting into the Santa Rita Mountains and beyond just south of Tucson, Ariz., July 31, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A monsoon storm hits earth with several lighting bolts southwest of the Santa Rita Mountains and Elephant Head after largely by-passing Tucson, Ariz., July 31, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Several lighting bolts hit ground to the southwest of the Santa Rita Mountains and Elephant Head after a monsoon storm largely by-passed Tucson, Ariz., July 31, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A highly localized cell of monsoon dumps rain, with a hint of lightning, onto the Rincon Mountains as it sweeps through a small band of the eastern valley, Tucson, Ariz., July 28, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Monsoon clouds stripe the western just after a highly localized cell dropped rain on parts of Saguaro National Park East, Tucson, Ariz., July 28, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A half rainbow arcs over Saguaro National Park East as a highly localized cell of monsoon rain sweeps through a small band of the eastern valley, Tucson, Ariz., July 28, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A highly localized monsoon cell drops rain and rainbows on Saguaro National Park East as it sweeps over a small section of the Rincon Mountains and foothills, Tucson, Ariz., July 28, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Nighthawks weave through the sunset over the Rillito River, just barely running with the first significant monsoon rainfall of the season, Tucson, Ariz., July 23, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A mating pair of Couch's spadefoot toads deal with an interloper in the flowing Alamo Wash near the Rillito River with the first significant rainfall from monsoon, Tucson, Ariz., July 23, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A mating pair of Couch's spadefoot toads are among the hundreds out and active in the flowing Alamo Wash near the Rillito River following the first significant rainfall from monsoon, Tucson, Ariz., July 23, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A male Couch's spadefoot toad puffs up making a mating call as the first significant monsoon rainfall has the Alamo Wash flowing for a few hours, Tucson, Ariz., July 23, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A male Couch's spadefoot toad puffs up making a mating call as the first significant monsoon rainfall gets the wildlife out and active in the Alamo Wash, Tucson, Ariz., July 23, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A Couch's spadefoot toad lurks in the waters where the Alamo Wash feeds into the Rillito River with the first significant rainfall from monsoon, Tucson, Ariz., July 23, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
The Santa Catalinas are reflected in the last yards of the flooded Alamo Wash just before it dumps into the Rillito River during the first significant monsoon rainfall, Tucson, Ariz., July 23, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
The last trickles of the Alamo Wash dump into the Rillito River with the first significant rainfall from this year's monsoon, Tucson, Ariz., July 23, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A Couch's spadefoot toad plies the waters of the Alamo Wash just above the Riillito River following the first significant rainfall from monsoon this year, Tucson, Ariz., July 23, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
Dennis Ray helps a motorist whose car stalled at Ft. Lowell Road and Oracle Road after a monsoon storm passed over the Tucson area bringing heavy rain and flooding on July 23, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
A woman walks north along Oracle Road as a monsoon storm brings heavy rain and flooding on July 23, 2020. Tucson Police Department officers shut down Oracle Road north of Miracle Mile due to flooding at Oracle Road and Ft. Lowell Road.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
A man crosses the street at Ft. Lowell Road and Oracle Road after a monsoon storm passed over the Tucson area bringing heavy rain and flooding on July 23, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
The morning light breaks through rain clouds over the Rincon Mountains seen from Tumamoc Hill, on July 23, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
The shines through rain clouds over Tucson as seen from Tumamoc Hill, on July 23, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
A person carries an umbrella on their way up Tumamoc Hill, on July 23, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
Rain falls on the Santa Catalina Mountains as seen from Tumamoc Hill, on July 23, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
The morning light breaks through rain clouds over the Rincon Mountains seen from Tumamoc Hill, on July 23, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
Walkers shelter underneath their umbrellas as they make their way up Tumamoc Hill, on July 23, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
A truck driving south on Tucson Boulevard near Mitchell Street kicks up water following a monsoon, on July 23, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
Vehicles driving along Tucson Boulevard near Mitchell Street kick up water following a monsoon, on July 23, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
Water flows from a small wash into the Santa Cruz riverbed following monsoon rains near the Starr Pass Boulevard overpass, on July 23, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
People carry umbrellas as they walk along Dodge Boulevard near the intersection of Grant Street, on July 23, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
A double rainbow shows over a neighborhood street in Tucson, Ariz on July 15, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
Tucson sunset behind at Saguaro cactus on July 15, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
An uprooted tree rests against one of the units in Mission Palms Apartments, 951 W. Orange Grove, victim of the first major monsoon storm of the season that rolled through the valley, Tucson, Ariz., July 11, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Looking for the perfect angle for a photo, Corey McCuin straddles the upper trunk of a tree uprooted the Mission Palms Apartments, 951 W. Orange Grove, in the first major monsoon storm of the season that hit, Tucson, Ariz., July 11, 2020. The tree was one of two that fell in the complex, this one uprooted a couple of steps to a second floor unit and landed in a mostly empty drive.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A rainbow shines in the last of the day's light over Saguaro National Park East first major monsoon storm of the season as it rolls west to wreak a bit of havoc in the valley, Tucson, Ariz., July 11, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A rainbow glows in the evening light over Saguaro National Park East, the first major monsoon storm of the season, Tucson, Ariz., July 11, 2020. The storm downed trees, power lines and brief heavy rain in the city.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Rainbows pop up over Saguaro National Park East, as the first major monsoon storm of the season begins to roll into the valley, Tucson, Ariz., July 11, 2020.\
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
