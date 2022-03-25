Tucson hits 90 degrees 5 days earlier than usual

Break out your sunscreen and throw on some shades: Friday officially marks the first 90-degree high in Tucson for 2022.

According to the National Weather Service, Friday’s 90-degree high comes five days earlier than usual. From 1991 through 2020, the first 90-degree high of the year happened on March 30.

The earliest 90-degree high on record happened on Feb. 14, 1957, NWS said.

As for the rest of the weekend, Saturday is expected to get a bit warmer with a high between 93 and 95 degrees while Sunday is predicted to have highs between the upper 80s and 90.

The sunny weather isn’t expected for long as a storm system makes its way into Tucson on Monday and Tuesday. The NWS said Tucson should expect to see some precipitation Monday night into Tuesday.

After the storm system, the NWS predicts highs in the lower 80s and upper 70s. Clear skies and warmer temperatures will be back next weekend with highs in the upper 80s.