Tucson is expanding free, public Wi-Fi to areas most impacted by pandemic

“We have four proof of concept areas, most of which revolve around parks in those hard hit areas. And then they're going to expand out into the rest of the neighborhoods that are hardest hit,” said Tucson’s chief information officer Collin Boyce. “The goal, if additional funding exists, is to move out into other neighborhoods that are in the lighter red or orange because there's a deficiency in those areas as well.”

The proof of concept areas, which are expected to be up and running by early November, are located at Midavle Park, Menlo Park, Freedom Park and the Garden District. Up to 47% of people in these areas are without broadband access.

Boyce, who is leading the development of the wireless plan, said the WiFi connection will likely not be available throughout an entire house, but there will be certain areas where residents can reach a signal.

“We can set up a situation where kids can get internet connectivity at home and the parents don't have to make a decision on whether their kids go out to school and get sick, or they fall behind academically,” Boyce said. “We can help bridge the gap with that.”

According to Boyce, the benefits will extend beyond in-home internet access, allowing officials to use this same infrastructure to develop smart traffic control technology.