Tucson man sentenced to prison for defrauding vulnerable adults

A Tucson man was sentenced to prison and ordered to repay more than $180,000 in restitution for acquiring loans in the names vulnerable people and keeping the cash, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s office.

Hector Andres Aleman, 40, was indicted in April on 20 charges including attempted fraudulent schemes and artifices, forgery, computer tampering and identity theft.

Aleman was accused of using his position gain the trust and take advantage of three vulnerable adults by gaining access to their funds and transferring the money to himself.

According to the plea agreement, Aleman pleaded guilty to the charge of attempted fraudulent schemes and artifices.

On Nov. 4, Aleman was sentenced to three years in prison.

According to an indictment, from March to November 2018, Aleman was accused of applying to take out loans or access savings accounts at Pima Federal Credit Union and Bank of America using the names of two of his victims and kept the cash for himself.

On another occasion, Aleman allegedly falsified probate documents after a victim died to obtain the proceeds of the deceased’s estate.

Per the terms of the plea agreement, Aleman is required to pay restitution in the amounts of $32,046 to an individual victim, $10,000 to Pima Federal Credit Union, and $139,369.39 to CUNA Mutual Group.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.