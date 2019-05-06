Officials have released the names of the four people who were killed in a head-on car crash involving a wrong-way driver early Sunday morning near Green Valley.
The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. on Interstate 19, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
Tambra Hoskins, 52, of Green Valley, was driving the wrong way and died in the crash, said Bart Graves, a department spokesman.
In the other vehicle, Tucson mother Edith Munoz, 41, died in the crash, Graves said. Three of her children were also in the vehicle.
Only her 14-year-old son survived and was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her sons Mario Gradillas, 24, and Saul Gradillas, 19, both died.
The investigation into why Hoskins was driving the wrong way is ongoing, Graves said.
There is no more information at this time.