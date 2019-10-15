Wildlife officials are reminding Tucsonans that displaying pumpkins outdoors as holiday decorations can attract wildlife. 

 Arizona Game and Fish Department

It's the fall season in Tucson and that means cooler temperatures and colorful trees in the Catalinas.

But it's also the season for pumpkins to sit on doorsteps, potentially attracting javelinas.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is currently reminding Tucsonans that Halloween pumpkins and other fall decorations, such as squash and gourds, can attract wildlife when used as outdoor decorations.  

The department recommends displaying the decorations indoors instead, such as on a window sill where they can still be seen from outside. 

"Javelina, coyotes, deer and even bears eat some of the vegetables that are part of traditional holiday displays," Regional Supervisor Raul Vega said in a press release. "When displayed outdoors, they may attract wildlife to homes, potentially creating conflicts with people."

"Habituating wildlife to a human food source inevitably leads to conflicts with people and can result in serious harm in some cases," Urban Wildlife Specialist Locana de Souza said in the release. "Furthermore, unintentional or intentional feeding can cause problems for wildlife, such as obesity and malnutrition, and promote the spread of disease."

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Under Arizona law, it's illegal to feed wildlife in Pima, Maricopa and Pinal counties, with the exception of birds and tree squirrels, the department said. The maximum penalty is a $300 fine. 

Related gallery: 53 photos that prove javelinas are the cuties of the desert

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

Tags

Metro Producer

Gloria is a Tucson native and attended the University of Arizona. She started at the Star as an apprentice in 2017. Following her apprenticeship, she began freelancing until becoming a full-time reporter and producer after her college graduation in 2018.